Liquidation sales underway at 2 Tri-State Sears stores

Liquidation sales are underway at two Tri-State Sears stores as they get ready to close.

Sears has already closed 100 stores this year and 33 additional locations will shut their doors by November.

Two Tri-State stores are included in the group of stores set to close, the Florence and Northgate locations.

The company recently released a statement saying that eligible associates will receive severance and will also have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

