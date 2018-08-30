Cincinnati firefighter charged in violent attack at The Banks

A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three men at The Banks last week.

Cincinnati police arrested Justin Bancroft, 27, at his Cheviot home Monday on two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.

According to his arrest slip, he punched three people at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 24 in the street at 161 E. Freedom Way.

Bancroft caused serious injuries to two of the victims, the report states, by punching them in the face.

One victim lost consciousness and suffered a concussion, facial fractures, black and swollen left eye and a black right eye, according to the report.

The second victim suffered a broken upper left jaw, broken lower right jaw, structural damage to his teeth and a concussion, police wrote.

A third victim also had head and face injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident or if any other arrests were made.

Bancroft is scheduled to make his first appearance at 9 a.m. Friday.

It's not clear why he was not held at the Hamilton County Justice Center after his arrest until he had an arraignment before a judge.

Typically, suspects charged with violent crimes such as felonious assault are held at the jail until they appear in court.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, said the police department made the decision to cite Bancroft to court and directed our questions there.

We have reached out to officials with both the Cincinnati fire and police departments.

Bancroft has been a Cincinnati firefighter since June 26, 2016, said Cathy Ritter, a spokeswoman for the Cincinnati Fire Department.

He is currently assigned to Truck 31 in Oakley, but is on unpaid leave now in light of his arrest, she said.

The fire department is investigating the incident, she added.

We have reached out to Bancroft for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

