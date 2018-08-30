Driver in custody after police chase, I-74 crash

An SUV crashed on WB 74 as the driver was fleeing from police. (ISP)

The SUV crashed in the WB I-74 median. (Photo: Michael Ponder)

A man is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Friday morning.

The police pursuit began after an airport police officer was questioning a man driving an SUV about a fraudulent rental transaction around 7:30 a.m., according to Bobby Spann, CVG vice president of external affairs.

Spann said the driver fled and airport police responded following the fleeing vehicle to the Ohio-Indiana State line.

Once the driver crossed the state line, officers from Indiana State Police, Deerborn County, and Lawrenceburg picked up the pursuit.

The suspect led police on a pursuit that ended on WB I-74 with the SUV hitting the tire of an 18-wheeler which sent it flipping into the median between Batesville and Sunman at 8:07 a.m., according to police.

The driver got out of the wrecked vehicle and immediately surrendered to officers, they said.

He was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The driver was wanted on felony warrants, according to Indiana State Police, but officers did not release his identity.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

