Police chase ends in crash, WB I-74 closed

Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down in southeastern Indiana after a police chase ended in a crash, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down in southeastern Indiana after a police chase ended in a crash, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
Liquidation sales are underway at two Tri-State Sears stores as they get ready to close.Full Story >
Liquidation sales are underway at two Tri-State Sears stores as they get ready to close.Full Story >
An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.Full Story >
An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.Full Story >