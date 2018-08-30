Police chase ends in crash, WB I-74 closed

Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down in southeastern Indiana after a police chase ended in a crash, according to Kentucky State Police.

The highway is expected to reopen within the hour, police said at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The chase began at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier this morning, police said.

A male suspect gave authorities at the airport a false name and then fled, according to state police's Versailles post.

The suspect led police on a pursuit that ended with stop sticks and the vehicle flipping in westbound I-74 median between Batesville and Sunman at 8:07 a.m.

The driver's name was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.