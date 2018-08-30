Amber Alert ends; man, 3 kids found in southern Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) - An Amber Alert has been called off in Michigan after police found a man and his three children.
Police say 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz is in custody Thursday and the children are safe. He was accused of taking the children, ages 2, 4 and 5, from Sturgis, Michigan, near the Indiana border.
Investigators believe Cruz drove the children into Indiana. He returned to Sturgis with the kids.
Sturgis police say the search began after the children's mother reported an assault at home.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down in southeastern Indiana after a police chase ended in a crash, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down in southeastern Indiana after a police chase ended in a crash, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
Liquidation sales are underway at two Tri-State Sears stores as they get ready to close.Full Story >
Liquidation sales are underway at two Tri-State Sears stores as they get ready to close.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking into the response by an officer to a shots fired run turned homicide after FOX19 NOW began investigating.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking into the response by an officer to a shots fired run turned homicide after FOX19 NOW began investigating.Full Story >
A 1-year-old girl from Guatemala was born with a rare condition that not only affects her quality of life, it also drastically impacts her appearance.Full Story >
A 1-year-old girl from Guatemala was born with a rare condition that not only affects her quality of life, it also drastically impacts her appearance.Full Story >
A Middletown man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's toddler has given a full confession, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
A Middletown man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's toddler has given a full confession, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >