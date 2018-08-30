Man facing inducing panic charge for fake trip wire

A man is facing inducing panic charges after setting up a fake trip wire at an East Westwood apartment, say police.

Cincinnati police and fire crews were called out to The Guardian apartment complex on McHenry Thursday morning on the report of a suspicious object, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers evacuated floors 5 and 6 of the apartment building after discovering a sign with wires attached on a 6th floor apartment door that said there would be an explosion if anyone tried to enter, said police.

The man renting the apartment was upset by eviction proceedings, said investigators.

The police bomb squad was called out to investigate, but the device was found to be fake.

The evacuation was called off and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

The man was arrested and charged with inducing panic.

