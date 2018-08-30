13 people detained in ICE raid on Ohio meat plant indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say 13 people detained during a June immigration raid on an Ohio meat packing plant have been indicted federally with using false documents while applying for a job.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 11 of the 13 people charged are Guatemalan citizens. The other two are from Mexico. They're accused of making a false statement of citizenship and using false Social Security and state ID cards with another person's name.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the Fresh Mark plant in Salem on June 19, detaining 146 employees. An ICE spokesman said the detained workers were primarily from Guatemala.
The company based in northeast Ohio noted after the raid that it's a member of an ICE self-policing program that helps verify workers are in the U.S. legally.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning.Full Story >
A man is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning.Full Story >
A mixture of heroin and fentanyl has been identified by authorities as the substance that caused an apparent overdose of one inmate and required medical attention for 27 staff members at the Ross Correctional Institution on Wednesday.Full Story >
A mixture of heroin and fentanyl has been identified by authorities as the substance that caused an apparent overdose of one inmate and required medical attention for 27 staff members at the Ross Correctional Institution on Wednesday.Full Story >
A man is facing inducing panic charges after setting up a fake trip wire, say police.Full Story >
A man is facing inducing panic charges after setting up a fake trip wire, say police.Full Story >
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the 13-year-old was was killed in a double shooting in Hamilton Wednesday evening.Full Story >
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the 13-year-old was was killed in a double shooting in Hamilton Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >