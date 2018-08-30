Police: Boy accidentally shoots self on FaceTime call, dies

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy in Ohio has accidentally shot himself while on a FaceTime call with a friend and has died.
Police in Union Township near Batavia say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the teen's home. Police say the boy was holding a gun he didn't know was loaded, and he accidentally shot himself.
Authorities say the 14-year-old was alone at his southwestern Ohio home when the shooting occurred. Police say the friend called 911, and the teen was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police didn't say who the gun belonged to or how the teenager got it.
Authorities didn't release the identity of the teen who attended West Clermont High School. School officials say grief counselors would be available for staff and students.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
