UC launches new safety campaign

The University of Cincinnati Public Safety Department launched a new campaign aimed at trying to educate students on easy ways to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of theft or burglary.

"Watch it, hide it, lock," those are words campus police are spreading around campus as part of their "Mind What Matters" campaign. The department said this is a different approach to try and curb a reoccurring problem.

"Every year, historically, beginning in late August if you look at crime trends in this area you see a high spike in crime. Mostly theft from auto, burglary and theft especially on campus," UC Police Chief Maris Herold said.

This campaign has been in the works since earlier this year.

"Obviously when you have that influx of people coming here the people who want to do harm to us will absolutely try to use that opportunity so we will see spikes of crime," Captain Doug Wiesman said.

Police also advise the public to never leave your belongings unattended, hide your valuables and lock up before you leave.

"I think it's great. I love that we are having these initiatives on campus, keeping the student body safe and aware of your surroundings at all times," student Hannah Thompson said.

Students in the school's criminal justice department will be in the community spreading more crime prevention tips on Sept. 8.

