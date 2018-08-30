Police: 9 dead cats, kittens found in man's freezer

Middletown police say they recently found nine dead cats in an area man's freezer.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on Thursday in response to an animal abuse complaint. Authorities spoke with Edmund Cunningham, formerly a resident of Liberty Township, and advised him of the claim he'd been abusing cats and kittens.

Cunningham gave officers consent to search the residence, police said, who then found nine dead cats and kittens in his freezer.

He admitted to killing eight of the cats and kittens, police said, and has been charged with eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

Those with more information on this case are asked to call 513-425-7724.

