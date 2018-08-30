New body armor arrives for state agents after grievance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - New body armor has arrived at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to replace bulletproof vests that had expired.
A spokesman for Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says 68 new vests arrived Thursday and were being distributed. Dan Tierney says another three vests still need to be fitted.
New vests were ordered after a union grievance first reported by The Associated Press. The May 3 complaint listed 53 of 99 special agents, investigators and personnel transport workers whose Kevlar vests had passed the five-year expiration date set by the National Institute of Justice.
DeWine said he was unaware of the situation until receiving the grievance. Democratic rival Richard Cordray and law enforcers around Ohio have faulted DeWine for a failure of basic equipment management.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati is bolstering up its roster as it sets its eyes on its Major League Soccer debut.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is bolstering up its roster as it sets its eyes on its Major League Soccer debut.Full Story >
An Ohio State University trustee who thought football coach Urban Meyer deserved more than a three-game suspension has resigned from the board.Full Story >
An Ohio State University trustee who thought football coach Urban Meyer deserved more than a three-game suspension has resigned from the board.Full Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the 13-year-old was was killed in a double shooting in Hamilton Wednesday evening.Full Story >
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the 13-year-old was was killed in a double shooting in Hamilton Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Middletown police say they recently found nine dead cats in an area man's freezer.Full Story >
Middletown police say they recently found nine dead cats in an area man's freezer.Full Story >