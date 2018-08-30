Officer investigating car crash hears gunshots; school briefly l - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officer investigating car crash hears gunshots; school briefly locked down

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police were investigating a car crash Thursday afternoon when an officer heard four or five gunshots.

It happened Thursday near Glen Meadow Apartments, just after 3 p.m. East Seymour Avenue and Reading Road are major cross streets in the area.

No injuries have been reported, though a person's vehicle was struck a couple of times by gunfire, police said.

Witnesses reported to police they saw a silver, two-door BMW heading southbound on Glenmeadow Lane after the incident. They said two people were inside.

Woodward High was briefly placed on lockdown after the shots rang out.

