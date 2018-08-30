Group dining at Harrison bistro saves man's life with CPR

A Harrison man is alive thanks to four bystanders who took turns performing CPR when his heart stopped. (WXIX)

A Harrison man is alive thanks to four bystanders who took turns performing CPR when his heart stopped. It happened earlier this week inside Chandler's Burger Bistro in Harrison.

A nearly tragic moment for a Harrison man and his family earlier this week turned into a celebration of sorts, bringing together community members and the people who jumped into action when a man's heart stopped beating.

"Each performed an act of service of rare and exceptional character ... your obligation to learn CPR has directly saved the life of another," said Harrison Fire Chief Rob Hursong.

Regi Birg, Victoria Mooney, Jake Heis, and Jeremy Boothe were honored with The Citizen Award for Distinguished Service on Thursday. Three of them were enjoying dinner together and Boothe was bar tending when a 63-year-old Harrison man's heart stopped. Mooney, who works in the medical field, took over after her mother performed CPR.

"When someone told me he wasn't breathing, I went into work mode, you just do what you have to do," Mooney said.

Hursong said he'll pay for CPR certification for those four for as long as they need it.

