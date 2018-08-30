Accused rapist may have multiple victims; police handling multiple investigations

A Lebanon man who is now in jail because he is accused of raping a man in July could have multiple victims, according to police.

The case came to light July 12. That's when, Lebanon police said, a man showed up at a restaurant on Silver Street in Lebanon, naked, bloody, and holding a knife.

"The patrol unit responded, and the man advised the patrol units that he had been raped," said Detective Sgt. Matt Weithofer with Lebanon Police.

The victim directed investigators to a home on nearby East Warren Street. It's there police said they found accused rapist 31-year-old John Handley injured with stab wounds. The victim told officers he had stabbed Handley and ran to the restaurant to get away after Handley raped him.

After spending time in the hospital for his injuries, Handley was released, and police said he lived life on the run until Aug. 20 when he was busted in Butler County.

"Anytime someone is a victim of a violent crime, we want to do all we can to get the perpetrator off the streets and pursue charges against them," said Sgt. Weithofer.

Handley is now facing charges of rape, possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

"It does seem everybody involved knows each other through drugs," said Sgt. Weithofer.

Court records show that Handley is not a stranger to law enforcement. He has a history of charges, from domestic violence to attempted theft. Police said they have reason to believe this reported rape was not Handley's first.

"There have been unrelated male victims that have came forward and said similar situations happened to them," said Sgt. Weithofer.

They believe Handley may have used drugs to lure his victims into his home before he allegedly raped them. A camera inside Handley's home could connect the case together.

As the investigations continue, more victims could potentially mean more charges down the line.

Handley's case will soon go before a grand jury. Until then, he is in the Warren County Jail.

