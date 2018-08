The SkyStar Observation Wheel on the Big Four Lawn. (WAVE3)

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, The Banks welcomes SkyStar, North America’s largest portable observation wheel.

From Aug. 31 to Dec. 2, SkyStar will be located at The Banks on Freedom Way across from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

It will be open daily, though hours vary. Click or tap here to learn more.

