Area rescue says man accused of having cats in freezer adopted from them

On Thursday, Middletown police were called to Shady Creek Apartments on Roosevelt Boulevard after receiving a complaint that Edmund Cunningham was harming cats and kittens. When police spoke with Cunningham about the allegations they say he allowed them to search his home. During the search police say they found nine cats and kittens in the freezer.

He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

"I recognized the name and face immediately and I was absolutely disgusted," said Taylor Buttelwerth.

Buttelwerth says she was sick to her stomach when she heard about the recent discovery. She runs a new animal rescue in Colerain Township called New Beginnings. Buttelwerth says Cunningham reached out to her on Pet Finder saying that he didn't have any pets and needed a new companion for his family. She says he came to her rescue and adopted a 10-week-old cat named Evie.

"When I adopt out my kittens there's a thorough adoption questionnaire. I talked to him for an extended period of time. He seemed totally normal. He said he had a wife and daughter at home that were really excited about the kitten coming," said Buttelwerth.

She says Cunningham was a good actor and that she never saw any warning signs that he would harm the cat.

"He even sent me pictures that night of the kitten in his home with his daughter, apparent daughter -- if he even has one," Buttelwerth said.

Police say Cunningham admitted to killing eight of the cats and kittens. Buttelwerth is now planning to reach out to police to see if any other cats in Cunningham's home possibly survived.

"I hope that she's one of the survivors and I definitely want to get her back, but I just hope they didn't suffer too long and that they have peace," said Buttelwerth.

Buttelwerth says going forward she plans to add a house visit to her background checks.

Cunningham is charged with eight counts of Cruelty to a Companion animal which is a felony charge.

