Lunken Airport to unveil World War II memorial

CINCINNATI (AP) - A new memorial honoring Lunken Airport's role during World War II is scheduled to be unveiled Saturday.
The airport, also known as Cincinnati Municipal Airport, was the world headquarters of the Air Transport Commands Ferrying Division starting in 1943.
The division directed more than 10,000 aircraft deliveries to locations all over the world, and it housed thousands of aircraft.
The Women's Airforce Service Pilots and Army Corps were located at the nearby University of Cincinnati at the time, and they worked with the officers stationed at the airport.
The memorial unveiling is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Barkley's left knee was injured by a low hit after he threw a pass during Cincinnati's 27-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, giving Jeff Driskel the inside track for the Bengals'...Full Story >
Matt Barkley's left knee was injured by a low hit after he threw a pass during Cincinnati's 27-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, giving Jeff Driskel the inside track for the Bengals' backup...Full Story >
This week, nine dead cats and kittens were found in a Middletown man's freezer.Full Story >
This week, nine dead cats and kittens were found in a Middletown man's freezer.Full Story >
A Lebanon man who is now in jail because he is accused of raping a man in July could have multiple victims, according to police.Full Story >
A Lebanon man who is now in jail because he is accused of raping a man in July could have multiple victims, according to police.Full Story >
In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, The Banks welcomes SkyStar, North America’s largest portable observation wheel.Full Story >
In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, The Banks welcomes SkyStar, North America’s largest portable observation wheel.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >