Police: Man shot, killed at gas station

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a man has been shot and killed at a gas station.
Police say the 31-year-old man was shot at a Sunoco gas station around 8 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven't released the victim's identity.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Barkley's left knee was injured by a low hit after he threw a pass during Cincinnati's 27-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, giving Jeff Driskel the inside track for the Bengals'...Full Story >
Matt Barkley's left knee was injured by a low hit after he threw a pass during Cincinnati's 27-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, giving Jeff Driskel the inside track for the Bengals' backup...Full Story >
This week, nine dead cats and kittens were found in a Middletown man's freezer.Full Story >
This week, nine dead cats and kittens were found in a Middletown man's freezer.Full Story >
A Lebanon man who is now in jail because he is accused of raping a man in July could have multiple victims, according to police.Full Story >
A Lebanon man who is now in jail because he is accused of raping a man in July could have multiple victims, according to police.Full Story >
In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, The Banks welcomes SkyStar, North America’s largest portable observation wheel.Full Story >
In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, The Banks welcomes SkyStar, North America’s largest portable observation wheel.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >