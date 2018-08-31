Police: Man shot, killed at gas station

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a man has been shot and killed at a gas station.

Police say the 31-year-old man was shot at a Sunoco gas station around 8 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

