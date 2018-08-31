Major backup NB I-71/75, crash on Brent Spence Bridge

A crash is slowing the morning commute out of northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Friday morning.

The right two lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 75 on the north side of the Brent Spence Bridge, Cincinnati police said.

Only the far left lane is open.

Injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash just before 6 a.m., but they are non-life threatening, police said.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen.

Here’s a backup 71/75 Kyles Lane South and Northbound. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/aBvld8Bt5x — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) August 31, 2018

