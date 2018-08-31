Police searching for missing Walnut Hills woman

A Walnut Hills woman is missing and made threats to family members she might hurt herself, police say.

Cincinnati police are looking for Davisha Woods, 21, after she was last seen leaving her home Wednesday in the Victory Parkway area in a Black 2006 Nissan Altima with Ohio license plate number HKU4099.

Police describe Woods as 5’4”, 125 lbs., with rainbow colored dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

She is in poor mental health and made threats to family members that she was going to harm herself, said police.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040. To send a text message using the TIP411.com

