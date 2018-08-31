Police: Keys left in car stolen from hotel parking lot

Police say the keys were left in car that was stolen. (CPD)

A car with the keys left in it was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Clifton, police say.

Cincinnati Police District 5 officers are investigating the theft of a 2012 Kia Sorrento from the 100 block of West Mitchell Avenue.

The crime happened sometime between August 26 at 7:30 p.m. and August 28 at 2:15 p.m., said police.

The car with Ohio license number 256YEJ was parked at a hotel and the keys were in the vehicle at the time of the theft, said police.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information

