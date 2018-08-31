Authorities: Man killed by deputies was sex assault suspect

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an armed 72-year-old man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in central Ohio was a suspect in the sexual assault of a juvenile.
The Record Herald reports the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed Wednesday as Pickaway County resident Randall McKenzie.
The Sheriff's Office says someone aware that McKenzie was a sexual assault suspect told a detective Wednesday afternoon that McKenzie's pickup truck had been spotted near an elementary school bus stop. The Sheriff's Office says the truck was later found near the Madison County line and that McKenzie was shot when he pointed a handgun at the detective.
A spokeswoman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says it's unclear if the detective or any of the four deputies at the scene fired fatal shots.
Information from: Record Herald, http://www.recordherald.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
