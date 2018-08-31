LIVE: Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest Friday

incent Street wipes down the casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Photo: AP)

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest following her funeral service Friday.

The funeral is expected to last more than five hours with musical performances and speakers scheduled throughout the service in Detroit, Mich.

Guest include President Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder.

The "Queen of Soul" died Aug. 16 at the age of 75 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

