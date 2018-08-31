Car crashes into gas station, 2 hospitalized

Two people were taken to a hospital when a vehicle crashed through a gas station in northern Kentucky Friday morning.

Rescue crews responded to Thornton's gas station on Town Drive for a report of a car into a building with injuries just after 7:30 a.m., Wilder police said in a news release.

A 54-year-old driver told police the accelerator stuck as she tried to park her vehicle in front of the store.

It crashed right through the front, hitting two vendors inside.

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

No charges will be filed on the driver, police said.

