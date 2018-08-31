Boy, 13, shot and killed, 2nd teen wounded in Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been fatally shot and a 19-year-old man wounded in a targeted attack at a southwest Ohio apartment complex.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the slain teen has been identified as Jaraius Gilbert Jr., an eighth-grader at a Hamilton middle school. Hamilton police say he was shot multiple times. Datorion Burns also was hit multiple times but is expected to survive Wednesday evening's attack.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit bemoaned yet another shooting at the housing complex saying, "Enough's enough."
Bucheit said police think they know who the suspects are and hope to make quick arrests and that officers are working to prevent retaliation shootings.
The Hamilton school district will make grief counselors available to students.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two inmates in the Butler County Jail have been diagnosed with Hepatitis AFull Story >
Two inmates in the Butler County Jail have been diagnosed with Hepatitis AFull Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >
A Cincinnati firefighter is accused of violently attacking three people at The Banks.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >
In all three cases the mowers caught on fire after they were turned off and parked.Full Story >
Two people were taken to a hospital when a vehicle crashed through a gas station in northern Kentucky Friday morning.Full Story >
Two people were taken to a hospital when a vehicle crashed through a gas station in northern Kentucky Friday morning.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >