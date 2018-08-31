Police: Boy was hidden for year after seeing dad's slaying

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
Police in Ohio are investigating how and why several people were able to hide a teenager during the past year after he had witnessed his father's killing.
Investigators found 15-year-old Jacob Caldwell earlier this week in the basement of a home near Dayton.
Police say Caldwell appeared to be healthy and that there were no signs that he had been locked in the house.
Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown says four people were in the house when the teen was found Monday night.
Caldwell was last seen on Aug. 21, 2017, six days after he saw his father die in a parking lot shooting.
The boy's mother and five others were charged in March in connection with the shooting.
