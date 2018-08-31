Sheriff Jones: Two Butler Co. inmates have Hepatitis A

Two inmates in the Butler County Jail have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to the Butler County Sheriff.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Friday one of inmates was taken to the hospital for abdominal pain and nausea yesterday where he tested positive.

A second inmate complained of similar issues and was diagnosed a short time later, said Sheriff Jones.

The Sheriff along with the Hamilton City Health Department and the Butler County Board of Health immediately began vaccination procedures to protect the other inmates and staff.

Hepatitis A can spread through contaminated food or contact with someone who is infected.

The inmates are expected to make a full recovery, said Jones.

