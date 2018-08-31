Police investigating shots fired into home - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police investigating shots fired into home

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Multiple shots were fired Wednesday into a Kennedy Heights home, police say.

Cincinnati Police officers are investigating a report of shots fired into a home around 9:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Red Bank Road.

A window was damaged, but no one inside the home was harmed, said police.

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding out who the suspects are in this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

