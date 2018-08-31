Second arrest made in shooting death of Mt. Airy teen

Police have now arrested two men in the shooting death of a teenager in Mt. Airy earlier this month.

Alexis Davis, 26, was arrested on Aug. 31. Raymere Buck was arrested on Aug. 29.

They are both charged with the murder of 19-year-old Jaylyn McCoy, Cincinnati police announced.

A woman, 20, also was shot and seriously hurt in the incident on Hawaiian Terrace.

She is expected to recover, police said.

Buck is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. In court, he said he was at the scene where the shooting happened but did not pull the trigger.

An investigation into the double shooting remains ongoing.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

