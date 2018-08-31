SUV plows into NKY gas station injuring 3

Thorntons on Town Drive in Wilder is working to get up and running again after a sports utility vehicle plowed into the store Friday morning.

The SUV tore down all the shelves stopping right before the beer refrigerator.

"I would say she was going a little bit of speed to run over the front bollard and to jump the curb and go through the building like that," said Dan Eckert, who works near Thorntons.

Police say the 54-year-old woman driving the SUV tried to park outside of the gas station, but while she put the car in park the accelerator got stuck causing her to lose control.

"I walked up to actually see the hole in the wall and them pulling the car out. It flattened the whole area where the car went all the way into the back wall," said Eckert.

Fortunately, he didn't arrive to Thornton's until minutes after the crash. However, two vendors stocking the store shelves weren't so lucky. Police say the SUV hit both of them. One was able to walk away with a few cuts, the other reportedly has a broken leg. The driver also suffered a few minor injuries.

Eckert says he is relieved he wasn't in the store at the time.

"I don't know if I would have much time to react. I spoke to the lady that worked up there and they were really busy ten minutes before that happened, so luckily the store was fairly vacant," Eckert said.

Police say everyone involved in the accident is expected to be OK. Police say no charges will be filed on the driver of the SUV.

