USA Gymnastics asks Cincinnati-area coach to resign amid backlash

USA Gymnastics has asked Mary Lee Tracy to resign from the elite development coordinator role. Tracy is the president and head coach of Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy.

"We strongly believe in a culture that encourages our athletes and survivors to speak up and make their voices heard," USA Gymnastics wrote in a tweet Friday evening.

As a representative of the organization, she inappropriately contacted a survivor, who is also a represented plaintiff, in response to that survivor’s public criticism of her. USA Gymnastics decided it would be best to move forward without Ms. Tracy in this role. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 31, 2018

Earlier this week, the organization's Women's Program announced it had named Tracy as the new elite development coordinator.

Tracy is the president and head coach of Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy, and the organization had said she is well-known throughout the gymnastics community for her "passion for inspiring and developing self-esteem, confidence, and courage in young woman."

After the announcement, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman blasted the promotion on Twitter, saying Tracy was a "Nassar supporter."

Raisman said that she viewed Tracy not only as someone who supported Nassar, but also as someone who victim-shamed survivors, and someone who showed "no willingness" to learn from the past.

"This is a slap in the face for survivors, and further confirmation that nothing at USA Gymnastics has changed. What a profound disappointment!" Raisman said in her tweet.

USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past. This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing at @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment! https://t.co/lklLiqsOCJ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 29, 2018

