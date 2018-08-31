Woman pours hot coffee on man to protect pregnant mother at bus stop

A woman tells FOX19 she was attacked for defending a pregnant woman with children.

It happened the morning of Aug. 24, around 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop in the 7000 block of Dixie Highway. An incident report said Kenneth Pope, who has been charged with assault, attacked his girlfriend and struck her in the head.

Marcella Delong claims he also spit at the girlfriend during the argument. Delong said when the couple arrived at the bus stop, Pope was agitated and ranting.

She said the girlfriend was telling him to leave her alone. Delong said at first, she stayed silent, but she could no longer stay that way as he was attacking the girlfriend.

"I poured hot coffee down his neck. I took my morning coffee, and I poured it down his neck," said Delong.

She said Pope was hot after that. Delong said he stomped on her face, broke her nose, and she had to get five or six stitches from the attack. She said it was worth it.

"I would do it again. Because I would never want anyone to go through what I went through," Delong said.

Delong said she knows what that girl was going through because she is a domestic violence survivor.

"You don't have to allow that to be in your life. You can rise above it. There are people out there that are trying to help. I stepped up that day to try and help," she said.

The charges against Pope apply to his girlfriend. Delong says police told her to come in after Labor Day to talk to them about what Pope allegedly did to her.

Pope is currently in the Boone County jail.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.