Lawsuit filed after wedding day turns into Hepatitis A scare

A bride and groom have hired an attorney after an employee handling food at their wedding venue tested positive for Hepatitis A. (Source: CDC)

A bride and groom have hired an attorney after an employee handling food at their wedding venue tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Attorney Don Nageleisen says there are about 45 people he's representing who were at the wedding, which was held at the Newport Syndicate.

"I can't imagine the stress this bride and groom had to go through having to call more than 200 guests saying you have to go get the Hepatitis A vaccine," said Nageleisen.

He expects more people to come forward as the case goes on and has asked for class certification, meaning the case could become a class action lawsuit.

Nageleisen says the Syndicate hasn't reached out to the bride and groom to apologize and the only reason they found out is because the Northern Kentucky Department of Public Health notified them that they and their guests may have been exposed to the virus.

FOX19 reached out to the Syndicate for comment was told they were too busy with events to release a statement but plan to respond eventually.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.