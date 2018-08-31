Is the county to blame for the recent beating death of a 2-year-old?

A Colerain family has accused Hamilton County Job and Family Services of dropping the ball in a domestic violence case that ended with the beating death of a 2-year-old. (WXIX)

A Colerain family has accused Hamilton County Job and Family Services of dropping the ball in a domestic violence case that ended with the beating death of a 2-year-old. The family claims it warned the agency on multiple occasions something bad would happen -- and it did.

In a report from Jan. 10, Colerain police said Gianfranco Marin confessed to beating and killing his 2-year-old son Aiden. But weeks later, he pleaded not guilty to murder.

A 911 call from Samantha Sicker on Jan. 10 raises several red flags about Aiden's death. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Creekview Drive.

"My son is not breathing," she says to dispatchers. "He was in his play pen, I had left him for a second."

Police said there were too many inconsistencies with what happened to the toddler.

"He had a small little fall," Sicker said. "I mean, he tumbled out, I heard him screaming, he went into my mom's hardwood entertainment center, and then he wasn't breathing too good ... I didn't mean for him to fall. He looks so bad. I'm sorry."

Her former brother-in-law Matt Riga saw it differently.

"She went from one story to the next how the baby fell," he said. "Samantha is putting on this boo-hoo session now because she's in trouble. Where were her tears when she was making that 911 call?"

Colerain detectives found her explanation highly suspicious, especially with all the bruising which was unlikely for a baby who had just fallen from a playpen.

Before Aiden was born, Marin had been accused of abusing Sicker's other five children.

Sicker was once Samantha Riga, married to Mark Riga for 14 years. The Riga family claims she was obsessed with video games. She and Mark Riga had five children while living with his parents in Westwood. She met Marin while chatting on X-Box live.

Matt Riga said she accused his brother of abusing her and the kids before abandoning them and moving them to her mother's condo. Even after Sicker took the kids and left, Matt Riga said, the county knew she was pregnant with Aiden.

So, should the county have checked-up on Sicker, knowing the troubled mom who gave-up custody of her five kids, was having another child? Rick Doyle, a former county worker, believes so, telling FOX19 there is one word in a state law from the 1940s that gives the agency immunity.

Doyle is retired now, but is working with a lawmaker to try and change the laws Job and Family Services functions under.

"The system is designed to protect itself," he said.

Doyle said the laws governing the agency are full of contradictions. Right in the agency's own mandate, it reads: "Required to assess and investigate all reports of abuse, neglect, or dependency."

"If necessary," the next sentence reads.

In Ohio's Administrative Code: 5101:2-36-03, the word "shall" appears over and over in the language, which Doyle said is a virtual "get out of jail free card" for the agency. In 2013, The Supreme Court ruled when the word "shall" appears in statutes, it means "may." Nearly every jurisdiction has held the word "shall" is confusing, because it can also mean "may, will or must."

In terms of Aiden's case, Doyle claims one could have seen it coming a mile away. What stands out to him is the lack of follow-up with Sicker.

"It's talked about repeatedly in the magistrate's orders, that she was to go to AA, NA, complete 30-day in-patient program, etc., etc., a number of services were ordered, random drug testing. No results. The only results were, it kept chronically saying, mother refuses to cooperate, mother refuses to go to AA, obviously mother is not clean and sober,” he said.

And the kids, Doyle said, were repeatedly put at risk.

"So, it slipped through the social worker, it slipped through the supervisor, it then slipped through the court system, under the magistrate, the guardian ad litem, it literally had so many warning signs, and at the end of the day, you have a child that was murdered," said Doyle.

This week, Marin pleaded guilty to murdering Aiden and got 18 years in prison. Sicker was charged with obstructing justice and is due in court next month.

FOX19 legal analyst Mike Allen says Job and Family Services can't be everything to everybody.

"They're overwhelmed," said Allen. "I know they're dedicated and they do what they can do. I don't know that the law would require they check back up, but I think better practice would dictate that they would."

Job and Family Services declined to talk about the case since it was still an active homicide investigation, but officials did share some hard numbers:

There are about 1,200 children in foster care in Hamilton County on any given day.

And about 2,200 children are in custody, which the county is responsible for.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.