Break-in attempt goes up in flames

Covington police say they arrested Anthony Taylor, 29, for the arson of a home at 321 Riverside Drive. (Raycom Media/file)

A report of a suspicious person turned into an arson investigation in Covington Friday evening.

Covington police arrested Anthony Taylor, 29, on arson charges for a fire at 321 Riverside Drive.

Police responded to the call around 3:50 p.m. but it was soon changed to a report of a fire.

"I'm sitting on my couch and I hear my screen door opening to the french doors that go out to the front porch. I look over and this guy is trying to get in. He's banging on the french doors," said Holly Casper, a witness.

Casper lives in the building and says things got even stranger when the man gave up trying to get in her home.

She called Taylor "wild" and believes he had some success with those matches and was able to light a fire in her 101-year-old neighbors home.

Fire officials say Casper was the only one home at the time and the only injuries to come out of this fire were a pair of firefighters who were treated for heat exhaustion.

Officers say they were given a description of Taylor and later found him on the Fourth Street bridge to Newport.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a suspected drug overdose.

Taylor was cleared by the hospital and taken to the Kenton County Detention Center.

Fire crews are still working to determine exactly how and where the fire started.

