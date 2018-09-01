WATCH LIVE: Sen. John McCain celebrated in D.C. memorial

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Sen. John McCain will be celebrated Saturday morning in a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Memorials and services for U.S. Senator John McCain continue Saturday morning.

Mobile users can watch live here

Sen. McCain will be carried with ceremony from the U.S. Capitol by Armed Forces Body Bearers at 8:30 a.m., his website says.

The motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where his wife, Cindy McCain, will lay a ceremonial wreath honoring the lives lost during the Vietnam War.

MORE: FLASHBACK: Tricia Macke's kids interview then-presidential candidate John McCain

The website says the public is invited to pay their respects to Senator McCain as the motorcade drives along Constitution Avenue.

A national memorial service celebrating Sen. McCain's life will take place at 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral where former Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush will deliver eulogies.

Saturday morning's memorial service is the latest in a week-long remembrance of the U.S. Senator and war veteran.

MORE: Local Vietnam vet remembers his friend John McCain

Wednesday, Sen. McCain was to lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix where the public could come to pay their respects.

Friday, Sen. McCain was carried with ceremony from the Capitol by Arizona National Guard personnel to North Phoenix Baptist Church where a memorial service took place to celebrate his life.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a tribute during Friday's ceremony.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.