WATCH LIVE: Sen. John McCain celebrated in D.C. memorial

The woman, identified as Winifred Mirameau, was reportedly walking in and out of traffic with the infant on Interstate 77 near Exit 36 around 1 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
Less than a month after a baby girl was found dead in a trash bag and her mother was charged in her death, she's receiving a proper burial.Full Story >
A coroner says police officers fatally shot a South Carolina woman after she pointed a gun with a laser targeting system at one of the officers.Full Story >
Officers with the Malakoff Police Department arrested a couple in connection allegations that they locked an elderly relative of the woman in a dog kennel and starved her. The woman also allegedly kicked the victim and forced her to walk on broken glass.Full Story >
A high ranking official at University Health and LSU Health and Sciences Center was charged with criminal obscenity.Full Story >
