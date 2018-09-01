Police: 1 dead, 7 wounded in Cleveland nightclub shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a 31-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven people wounded in a nightclub shooting in Cleveland.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated near downtown around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital.
The spokeswoman says there was an altercation both in and out of the club but provided no further details.
The seven people who were wounded were taken to Cleveland hospitals.
