How to ride Bird scooters safely this Labor Day weekend

Electric scooter company Bird Rides Inc. is reminding users of its scooters to ride safely this Labor Day weekend.

The vehicles are only for adults, require a license, and require that all riders follow traffic laws.

How do they work?

To ride a Bird scooter, simply download the app, post a picture of your license and credit card and find the scooter that’s closest to you.

Using the app, unlock the bird. Birds are $1 and then $0.15 per minute.

They can ride for 15 miles without needing to be recharged. The scooters can go up to 15 miles per hours.

Make sure to use a helmet, it’s required by law. Don’t own a helmet? Order one from the Bird app -- you just have to cover shipping.

What are the rules?

Riders must be over 18 years old and have a driver's license in order to ride a bird. Only one rider per bird is allowed. Follow all traffic laws including street signs and stop signs. Do not drive on sidewalks. Be mindful of crosswalks.

Where can I ride?

Ride on the street, preferably close to the right curb and in bike lanes. Riding on the sidewalk is prohibited.

Where can I park?

When finished with a ride, just make sure it’s out of the public way. Don’t park in the street, walkways, driveways, uneven surfaces, access ramps or in front of fire hydrants.

There are designated scooter parking areas, but bike racks, in front of trees, and in front of street signs are all great places to leave a scooter. Just make sure the scooter is facing the street and put the kickstand down so it can stay upright.

