Firefighters resuscitate 9-month-old baby thought to be drowned

A baby is recovering after it was thought to have drowned Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati police say Cincinnati firefighters received a call about a drowned child at 3211 Beresford Avenue.

Crews were about to resuscitate the 9-month-old child who was then taken tot Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The baby is in stable condition, police say.

Police say the personal crimes unit is now handling the investigation.

