Urban-less Ohio State routs Oregon St 77-31 in opener

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - With coach Urban Meyer serving a suspension, new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. had a record-setting day, throwing for five touchdowns as No. 5 Ohio State routed Oregon State 77-31 in the opener for both teams Saturday.
After a preseason fraught with drama, the Buckeyes shook off Meyer's first absence from the Ohio State sideline in six years, scoring five on the first six possessions and overcoming some defensive sloppiness to roll over the Beavers.
Meyer will be allowed to return to practice on Monday, although his suspension by the university will last for two more games. He was sanctioned after an investigation showed he mismanaged former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other bad behavior.
