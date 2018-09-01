Man charged in shooting death of Hamilton 13-year-old

Miquan Damartye Hubbard, 18, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 13-year-old Jaraius Gilbert Jr. (Source: Hamilton Police Department)

The Hamilton Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the murder of 13-year-old Jaraius Gilbert Jr.

The warrant is for 18-year-old Miquan Damartye Hubbard, according to Hamilton police chief Craig Bucheit. He has not yet been found or arrested.

MORE: 13-year-old killed in Hamilton double shooting identified

The double shooting occurred on Aug. 29 in the 800 block of South Front Street. Datorion Burns was wounded during the incident.

Anyone with information about Hubbard's location is asked to call 911 or the Hamilton Police Department investigators section at 513-868-5811.

Through an exhaustive investigative effort & with assistance from the community we have secured a warrant for the arrest of Miquan Hubbard, 18, charging him w/ the murder of 13-year-old Jarius Gilbert Jr. Now, we need your help locating him! #StrongerTogether #UseCaution #Call911 pic.twitter.com/vMce2YizxO — Craig R. Bucheit (@craigbucheit) September 1, 2018

