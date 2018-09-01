Oxford police share photo of wanted kaleidoscope thief - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Oxford police share photo of wanted kaleidoscope thief

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Police in Oxford are trying to identify a person caught in surveillance images in a Saturday store theft.

An unidentified male stole a kaleidoscope Saturday afternoon from Wildberry on High Street, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Police ask anyone who can identified the person circled in the surveillance image to contact them at 513-524-5240.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly