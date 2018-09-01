Oxford police share photo of wanted kaleidoscope thief

Police in Oxford are trying to identify a subject in a Saturday store theft.
An unidentified male stole a kaleidoscope Saturday afternoon from Wildberry on High Street, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Police ask anyone who can identified the person circled in the surveillance image to contact them at 513-524-5240.
The male circled here stole a kaleidoscope from Wildberry this afternoon. We have the name of one of the other males pictured here with him but can’t get ahold of him to ask questions. ID me please! pic.twitter.com/83Hn3KjwJj— Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) September 1, 2018
