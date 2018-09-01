Cincinnati Police Chief: Capt. Williams, 'It was truly an honor'

Cincinnati police lead the funeral procession for the late Capt. Kimberly Williams on Sept. 1, 2018. (Provided by Cincinnati police)

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac tweeted a message in honor of the late Captain Kimberly Williams on Saturday.

Williams passed away at age 54 Aug. 21 after a battle with cancer.

Her funeral was Saturday. She is buried at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Rest In Peace Captain Kimberly Williams. It was truly an honor and privilege to be your classmate and Chief, but more importantly your friend. #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/CFUsVUOkXe — Chief Eliot K. Isaac (@ChiefEIsaac) September 1, 2018

On Twitter, Isaac said it was an honor and a privilege to serve with Williams.

Williams was the first black woman to achieve the rank of captain in the Cincinnati Police Department.

