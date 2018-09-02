Reports on alleged charity scam provided to Ohio AG, police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Complaints alleging a rider in a popular cancer charity bike ride may have faked his illness and pocketed donations have been filed with police and the Ohio Attorney General's Office.
The annual Pelotonia charity ride in central Ohio has collected more than $170 million over 10 years for cancer research at Ohio State University.
Pelotonia president and CEO Doug Ulman tells The Columbus Dispatch that the organization is aware of the allegations and will take appropriate action as it continues to gather information.
The newspaper says a report filed with Columbus police alleges the suspect received money from a garage-sale fund raiser two years ago that was never collected by Pelotonia, and used a $1,000 donation for living expenses.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A Colerain family has accused Hamilton County Job and Family Services of dropping the ball in a domestic violence case that ended with the beating death of a 2-year-old.Full Story >
A Colerain family has accused Hamilton County Job and Family Services of dropping the ball in a domestic violence case that ended with the beating death of a 2-year-old.Full Story >
Police in Oxford are trying to identify a person caught in surveillance images in a Saturday store theft.Full Story >
Police in Oxford are trying to identify a person caught in surveillance images in a Saturday store theft.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac tweeted a message in honor of the late Captain Kimberly Williams on Saturday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac tweeted a message in honor of the late Captain Kimberly Williams on Saturday.Full Story >
The Hamilton Police Department has arrested a man for the murder of 13-year-old Jaraius Gilbert Jr.Full Story >
The Hamilton Police Department has arrested a man for the murder of 13-year-old Jaraius Gilbert Jr.Full Story >