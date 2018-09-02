Stricker's Grove to open to the public for Labor Day

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A vintage amusement park in southwest Ohio is reopening to the public on Labor Day.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Stricker's Grove near Hamilton will host its annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday.
The park originally opened in 1924 and moved to its current location in 1972. It has 15 rides, including a wooden roller coaster built by the father of one of the park's owners.
Another roller coaster, Teddy Bear, was built based on blueprints from the original ride on Coney Island.
The park opens to the public only eight days a year, including the Fourth of July.
Admission to the Labor Day Picnic is $12.50 per person, and food and parking will be $1.
Rides will close between 4-5 p.m. for dinner.
