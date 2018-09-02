Police searching for car stolen in Queensgate

2003 Black Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen on Thursday with an Ohio license plate of TBJR. (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are investigating a report of a vehicle stolen from the Queensgate area.

The theft happened in the 400 block of Gest Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday/

Police say the keys were not in the car at the time of the theft, however the owner believes someone took the keys to break into the vehicle.

The vehicle is a black, 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate of TBJR.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.