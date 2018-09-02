Cincinnati police searching for car stolen in Clifton Heights

Cincinnati police are searching for a 2012 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen in Clifton Heights on Thursday. (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are searching for a car that was stolen late Thursday night or early Friday morning in Clifton Heights.

The car was taken in the 2000 block of Stratford Avenue in a parking lot between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday.

The car is a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata with an Ohio license plate of GZT6425.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Police say you can remain anonymous. There also may be a reward for anyone with information.

