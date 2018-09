A kitten that was reportedly thrown out of a moving car in Brown County is starting to recover, according to animal rescuer Chasity Cecil.

Rescuers said that the kitten, now named "Hope," was tossed out of a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Purdy Road and U.S. 32.

A driver witnessed the incident and saved the cat from further harm.



A vet discovered the kitten now has a shattered hip and knee and an injured tail, rescuers said.



Hope's medical care could cost around $1000.

If you would like to help Hope in her recovery, there is a GoFundMe page in place raising money to pay for her medical care.



If you have any information on what happened to Hope, contact the Brown County Dog Warden at 937-378-3457.

