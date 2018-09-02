Winners announced for the 24th Rubber Duck Regatta

The 24th Rubber Duck Regatta sold over 176,000 ducks for $5 each to raise money for meals for kids. (Freestore Foodbank)

Winners were announced Sunday for the 2018 Rubber Duck Regatta.

Josette Anderson-Price of West Price Hill won a 2018 Honda Accord by buying a $5 rubber duck.

Sept. 2 marked the 24th Rubber Duck Regatta for the Freestore Foodbank, an annual tradition where Cincinnatians dump a bunch of drunks into the river and those that go the farthest the fastest are able to win prizes.

The next big winner was Christine Anderson of Downtown Cincinnati. She won $5,200 in groceries from Kroger, totaling $100 per week.

The other five to receive a prize were Paul Cocke of Montgomery, George Drewyor of Amelia, Katie Ziegler of Anderson Township, Marlene Bosse of Colerain Township, and Kyle Kingenberg of Hebron.

They each received $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union.

More than 176,000 ducks swam in the Ohio river in a race to see which duck would get to the finish line first.

With each duck sold, the Freestore Foodbank will be able to provide 15 meals for those in need.

It's motto is buy a duck, feed a child.

